Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
14:00
Seafield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas JAMIESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas (Dougie) JAMIESON

Notice Condolences

Douglas (Dougie) JAMIESON Notice
JAMIESON Douglas (Dougie) (Ryehill)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on March 12, 2019, Douglas, much loved and adored husband of Jennifer, loving father, grandfather and a good friend to many. Funeral service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, March 21, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, a collection will be taken on retiral of the service in aid of St Columba's Hospice. Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 669 7401.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.