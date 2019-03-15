|
JAMIESON Douglas (Dougie) (Ryehill)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on March 12, 2019, Douglas, much loved and adored husband of Jennifer, loving father, grandfather and a good friend to many. Funeral service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, March 21, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, a collection will be taken on retiral of the service in aid of St Columba's Hospice. Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 669 7401.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 15, 2019
