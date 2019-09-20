|
GRIERSON
Douglas
(Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at St Columba’s Hospice, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019,
Douglas (formerly head weaver at Dovecot Studios), beloved husband to
Fiona, proud faither to Sandy and daughter-in-law Leah, adored pupa to Susi and Innes, loved brother to Wilma, Colin, and Andy, much loved uncle and good friend to all who knew him. A celebration of Douglas’s life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, September 27, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 20, 2019