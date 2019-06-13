|
CRAWFORD Douglas (Broxburn / Edinburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at St Johns Hospital, Livingston, on June 8, 2019, Dougie, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Amy, dearly loved dad of Carolyn and Ronnie, devoted granda and great-granda, family member and friend. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at West Lothian Crematorium, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations on the day if so desired, for Jak's Den.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 13, 2019
