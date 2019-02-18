|
McCABE
Dot (nee Cooney) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully at home, on February 3, 2019, Dot, loving wife of the late Kenny, beloved mum/gran to Kenny, Doll, Debbie, Raymond and Melissa, much loved granny and great-granny. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, Edinburgh, on Friday, February 22, at
1 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. There will be a collection for Marie Curie Cancer Care, who provided such wonderful care, comfort and compassion in her final days.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 18, 2019
