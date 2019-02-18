Home

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
13:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Edinburgh
Dot (Cooney) McCABE

Dot (Cooney) McCABE Notice
McCABE
Dot (nee Cooney) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully at home, on February 3, 2019, Dot, loving wife of the late Kenny, beloved mum/gran to Kenny, Doll, Debbie, Raymond and Melissa, much loved granny and great-granny. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, Edinburgh, on Friday, February 22, at
1 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. There will be a collection for Marie Curie Cancer Care, who provided such wonderful care, comfort and compassion in her final days.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 18, 2019
