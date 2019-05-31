|
|
|
ORMISTON Dorothy (Dalkeith / Birkenside)
Barbara wishes to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours of the late Dorothy M. E. Ormiston for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following her recent sad loss. Special thanks to the staff at Archview Lodge Care Home for their care, thanks to Graeme and Pauline at William Purves Funeral Directors, Reverend Sandy Horsburgh for his comforting service, Jonathan Buchan for the music and all who attended at Mortonhall Crematorium. The collection raised the sum of £400 for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 31, 2019
Read More