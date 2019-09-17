|
HONEYBOURNE Dorothy (Dot) (Slateford, Edinburgh)
Suddenly but peacefully, at home, on September 9, 2019. Dorothy (Dot), wife of the late William, marvellous mother to Andrew and Ross, grandmother of Luke and beloved sister to Helen, Alex and Ena, loving aunt, special friend to Pat and Sharon. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, September 24, at 2 pm, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 17, 2019