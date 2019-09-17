Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
14:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy HONEYBOURNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (Dot) HONEYBOURNE

Notice Condolences

Dorothy (Dot) HONEYBOURNE Notice
HONEYBOURNE Dorothy (Dot) (Slateford, Edinburgh)
Suddenly but peacefully, at home, on September 9, 2019. Dorothy (Dot), wife of the late William, marvellous mother to Andrew and Ross, grandmother of Luke and beloved sister to Helen, Alex and Ena, loving aunt, special friend to Pat and Sharon. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, September 24, at 2 pm, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.