Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
14:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy COWAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (Stevenson) COWAN

Notice Condolences

Dorothy (Stevenson) COWAN Notice
COWAN Dorothy (née Stevenson) (East Craigs)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on August 11, 2019, Dorothy, aged 88 (late of Frasers/Binns), much loved wife of the late Andrew (Edinburgh City and L & B Police), loving mum of Dot and son-in-law Bill. Proud nana of Euan and Lesley, much loved sister of Betty and her late twin Doris and aunt and friend. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Wednesday, August 21, at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.