COWAN Dorothy (née Stevenson) (East Craigs)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on August 11, 2019, Dorothy, aged 88 (late of Frasers/Binns), much loved wife of the late Andrew (Edinburgh City and L & B Police), loving mum of Dot and son-in-law Bill. Proud nana of Euan and Lesley, much loved sister of Betty and her late twin Doris and aunt and friend. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Wednesday, August 21, at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 15, 2019