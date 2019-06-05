|
WHITEFIELD
Doris
(Edinburgh / Penicuik)
Peacefully, after a short illness at Braid Hills Nursing Home on May 31, 2019, Doris, loving wife of the late Bill, loved mother of Alan, Richard and his wife Lorna and cherished grandmother of Scott and Jamie, sister to Ian Nicholson. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Tuesday, June 11, at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only, please. A retiral collection will be taken in aid of Dementia UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 5, 2019
