ROWLAND Doris (Royston / Boswall)
Peacefully, at Eagle Lodge Care Home, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Doris (nee Wood), beloved wife of the late Tom, much loved mum of Kenneth, Maureen and David, mother-in-law to Catherine and Willie, cherished gran, great-gran and sister to all her family. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, March 29, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 26, 2019
