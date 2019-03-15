|
HORNER Doreen (nee Wright) (Stoke-on-Trent / Silverknowes)
Peacefully, on March 7, 2019, at The Royal Victoria, Western General Hospital, in her 92nd year. Doreen, dear wife of the late Frank, much loved by all and will be sorely missed by her family and friends. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, at 2.30 pm, on March 20, 2019. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations to Granton Day Centre and Forget Me Notes.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 15, 2019
