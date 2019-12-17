Home

FALCONER Doreen (Trinity / formerly Bellevue / Learmonth)
Peacefully, passed away at the Western General Hospital, on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Doreen, aged 90 years, beloved wife of the late Fred Falconer, loving mother of Grainger and Michael, mother-in-law to Norma and Margaret, proud grandmother of Lisa and Shiona and doting great-grandmother of Findlay. All who knew her are invited to a celebration of Doreen's life to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, at
1.30 pm, on Monday, December 23, 2019. Family flowers only, please.
An offering to Alzheimer Scotland, would be much appreciated.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 17, 2019
