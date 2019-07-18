Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
14:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
MOCKETT Donald (Mossend / Gorebridge) Peacefully, after a long illness, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on June30, 2019, aged 90 years. Donald, loving husband of Marjorie, a devotedfather to Robin, Anthony, Jannette and Ian, a dear grandfather to all hisgrandchildren and a loving father-in-law. A funeral service will be held atMortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, July 30, at 2 pm, towhich all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, acollection will be taken on behalf of the British Heart Foundation.Family Announcements0131 370 0848
Published in Edinburgh News on July 18, 2019
