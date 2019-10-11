|
O'DONNELL Dominic (Dom) (Lochend / The Inch)
Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, October 6, 2019, aged 69 years. Much loved son, brother and uncle to the family and friend to all who knew him. A funeral service will be held at St Patrick's RC Church, Cowgate on Wednesday, October 16, at 12.30 pm, then onto Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel for service of committal at 2 pm, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 11, 2019