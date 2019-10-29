|
GIORDANO Dolores (Newington)
Peacefully, at Inch View Care Home on October 22, 2019, after a short illness, Dolores, beloved mum of James and Angela. Will be sadly missed. A funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Seafield Crematorium on Thursday, November 7, at 12 noon, followed by burial at Eastern Cemetery, Easter Road at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Flowers if desired, to Porteous Funeral Directors, 589 Lanark Road, Juniper Green, EH14 5DA, Tel:0131 453 4535.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 29, 2019