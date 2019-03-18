Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
13:00
Warriston Crematorium
Lorimer Chapel
KINNIBURGH - CLOUGH Diane (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, Diane, much loved mam to Robyn, daughter of Nora, loving sister to Lynda and the late Rosanne, a loved auntie and friend to many. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Saturday, March 23, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations in aid of Fairmile Marie Curie can be made as you leave the service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 18, 2019
