CHANDLER, Diane (nee Summers) (formerly of Edinburgh) Peacefully in her sleep, at the Margaret Kerr Unit of the Borders General Hospital, on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Diane, beloved wife of Mike, loving daughter of Mary, sister of Ralph and James. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Diane's life will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, September 20, at 1.30 pm. No flowers please. No dress code.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 13, 2019
