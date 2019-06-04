Home

SNEDDON Diane Buchanan (Prestonpans)
Suddenly, at home, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, Diane, dearly loved daughter of the late George and Isobel, best friend and sister of John and Kerry. Proud supporter of Hibs and Sunderland FC. Kind to and loved all animals. A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, June 11, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Retiral collection in aid of Edinburgh Cat and Dog Home.
Saor Alba gu bràth.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 4, 2019
