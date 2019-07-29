|
MARLAND Derek William (South Queensferry)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, in the presence of his family, on Monday, July 22, 2019, Derek, aged 88 years. Much loved husband of the late Mary, dearly loved dad of Ian, Senga, Linda, Terry and Tricia. Proud and loving grandad and great-grandad of the family. Funeral service at the Priory Church, South Queensferry, on Thursday, August 1, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are invited, interment thereafter at Queensferry Cemetery, at 3 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection in aid of Scottish War Blinded.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 29, 2019