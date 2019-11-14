|
|
|
HARNAMAN Derek (Del) (Edinburgh /
formerly Prestonpans)
Tragically, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, Del, dearly loved husband to Amy, a devoted daddy to Grace, Keira, Lilly, Riley, Eilidh and Sophia, much loved son to Liz and Del, son-in-law to Katrina and Kenny, Alan and Uta and step son to Davie, brother to Andrea, Jennie, Vicki and Katie-Jo, uncle to the family and a very good friend to many. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, November 18, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. Please wear bright colours, if desired.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 14, 2019