Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derek HARNAMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek (Del) HARNAMAN

Notice Condolences

Derek (Del) HARNAMAN Notice
HARNAMAN Derek (Del) (Edinburgh /
formerly Prestonpans)
Tragically, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, Del, dearly loved husband to Amy, a devoted daddy to Grace, Keira, Lilly, Riley, Eilidh and Sophia, much loved son to Liz and Del, son-in-law to Katrina and Kenny, Alan and Uta and step son to Davie, brother to Andrea, Jennie, Vicki and Katie-Jo, uncle to the family and a very good friend to many. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, November 18, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. Please wear bright colours, if desired.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -