Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00
St John the Baptist Church
St Ninian's Road
Corstorphine
Interment
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:45
Mortonhall Cemetery
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on August 5, 2019, Deorazio (formerly Dalry Launderette), beloved husband of the late Antonia, much loved dad to Paola and the late Lidia and Pierina, devoted grandad and great-grandad to the family. A service will be held at St John the Baptist Church, St Ninian's Road, Corstorphine on Monday, August 19, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Interment thereafter at Mortonhall Cemetery, at 11.45 am. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 13, 2019
