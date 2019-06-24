Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis SCOTT

Notice Condolences

Dennis SCOTT Notice
SCOTT Dennis (Craigmillar / Portobello)
Suddenly, on Friday, June 14, 2019, Dennis, aged 73, formerly of Scottish and Newcastle Brewery. Dearly loved son of the late Peggy and Ronnie, treasured brother and uncle. A special man sorely missed. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Friday, June 28, at 10.30 am, thereafter to Mortonhall Cemetery, all family and friends are welcome. No flowers please, charitable donations, if desired, can be made at the service or at www.scotmidfunerals.coop/obituaries
Published in Edinburgh News on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.