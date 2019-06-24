|
|
|
SCOTT Dennis (Craigmillar / Portobello)
Suddenly, on Friday, June 14, 2019, Dennis, aged 73, formerly of Scottish and Newcastle Brewery. Dearly loved son of the late Peggy and Ronnie, treasured brother and uncle. A special man sorely missed. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Friday, June 28, at 10.30 am, thereafter to Mortonhall Cemetery, all family and friends are welcome. No flowers please, charitable donations, if desired, can be made at the service or at www.scotmidfunerals.coop/obituaries
Published in Edinburgh News on June 24, 2019
