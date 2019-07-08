|
|
|
McCARTHY
Dennis (Restalrig)
Peacefully, on June 29, 2019, at home. Dennis, beloved husband of the late Evelyn, much loved dad to Denise, Lynn and the late George, adored grandad and great-grandad to Dale, Lisa, Eloise, Aiden, Dylan, Leia and Alice, special brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. The funeral will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, July 11, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations can be made on retiral in aid of Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 8, 2019