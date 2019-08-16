Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Davie (Peas) FRASER

Davie (Peas) FRASER Notice
FRASER Davie (Peas) (Muirhouse)
Peacefully, surounded by his loving family at Western General Hospital, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, aged 66. Formerly of Ferranti's. Davie, beloved husband of Janet and loving son of Hugh and the late Nancy. Caring uncle of Denise and brother-in-law of Jimmy and Jayne. He will be sadly missed by family, friends and all at Silverknowes and Ratho Park Golf Club. A celebration of his life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, August 21, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 16, 2019
