Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00
St. John The Evangelist Church
Brighton Place
Portobello
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:30
Portobello Cemetery
Milton Road East
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David ROBERTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David ROBERTSON

Notice Condolences Gallery

David ROBERTSON Notice
ROBERTSON David (Portobello) Formerly British Rail, very peacefully, on June 23, 2019, at Abercorn Nursing Home, Portobello, dearly loved husband of Patricia, devoted father of Karen, Jacqueline, Fiona and David, much loved grandfather to Amie, Rebekah, Sarah, Calum, Todd, Elliot and Beth, loving great-grandfather to Charlie David, only brother and dear friend of Andrew. David’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. John The Evangelist Church, Brighton Place, Portobello, on Friday, July 5, at 10 am, interment thereafter at Portobello Cemetery, Milton Road East at 11.30 am. All friends are most welcome. Family flowers only, please. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.