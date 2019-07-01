|
ROBERTSON
David
(Portobello)
Formerly British Rail, very peacefully, on June 23, 2019, at Abercorn
Nursing Home, Portobello, dearly loved husband of Patricia, devoted father of Karen, Jacqueline, Fiona and David, much loved grandfather to Amie, Rebekah, Sarah, Calum, Todd, Elliot and Beth, loving great-grandfather to Charlie David, only brother and dear friend of Andrew. David’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. John The Evangelist Church, Brighton Place, Portobello, on Friday, July 5, at 10 am, interment thereafter at Portobello Cemetery, Milton Road East at 11.30 am. All friends are most welcome. Family flowers only, please.
RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 1, 2019