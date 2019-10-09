|
PHILP David (Niddrie)
Suddenly but peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, Davy, formerly Scottish and Newcastle, beloved husband of Gina, cherished dad of Wendy, Jennifer and Pauline, father-in-law to Michael, Billy and Kevin, adored grandad, great-grandad and step grandad. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Wednesday, October 16, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 9, 2019