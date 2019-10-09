Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00
Seafield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for David PHILP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David PHILP

Notice Condolences

David PHILP Notice
PHILP David (Niddrie)
Suddenly but peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, Davy, formerly Scottish and Newcastle, beloved husband of Gina, cherished dad of Wendy, Jennifer and Pauline, father-in-law to Michael, Billy and Kevin, adored grandad, great-grandad and step grandad. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Wednesday, October 16, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.