Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00
Seafield Crematorium
OLIPHANT David (Prestonpans)
Suddenly, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, David, beloved husband of the late Janis, much loved dad to David, Derek and Stuart, father-in-law to Agnieszka, Leanne and Nicola, cherished grandad to Caleb, Lucie, Meah and Layla, beloved brother and brother in law and surrogate dad to Malcolm and Lynsey. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium on Friday, August 16, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. If desired, donations may be given after the service in aid of PDSA, Macmillan Nurses and British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 9, 2019
