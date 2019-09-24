|
MILNE David (Dundee / Dalkeith)
Peacefully, in the tender care of Archview Lodge Care Home, David (late of DC Thomson Dundee, Dalkeith Probus, Buccleuch Bowling Club and member of Midlothian Indoor Bowling Stadium). A loving and much loved father to Irene, papa to Jane and great-grandfather to baby Eva. He was a great friend to many and a true gentleman. He will be sorely missed. Funeral to be held in Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Friday, September 27, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu may be made to a .
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 24, 2019