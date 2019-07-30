|
McDONALD
David (Kirknewton)
Suddenly, at home, on Monday, July 22, 2019, David, loving partner of the late Christine, greatly loved brother of Gina, the late Ellen, brothers-in-law Jim and George, beloved uncle of Gordon, Michael, Mary, Leanne and Zander and beloved great-uncle to Alexander, Shawnee, Michael, Georgia, Alan, Lynne also extended family. Great friend of Davie and his pals at Kirknewton Inn. Lance Corporal with the Royal Engineers. Funeral service to take place at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, August 5, at 3 pm.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 30, 2019