Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David AMOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Macgregor AMOS

Notice Condolences

David Macgregor AMOS Notice
AMOS David Macgregor (Colinton Mains / Dreghorn Park)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, after a climbing fall. Loving brother to Maggie and uncle to Julie, Fiona, Rhona and Sheena. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on October 11, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue. David will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.