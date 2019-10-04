|
AMOS David Macgregor (Colinton Mains / Dreghorn Park)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, after a climbing fall. Loving brother to Maggie and uncle to Julie, Fiona, Rhona and Sheena. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on October 11, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue. David will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 4, 2019