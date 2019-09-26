|
KNOX David (Musselburgh)
Mary and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their words of comfort, cards, flowers and support received during their recent sad loss of David. Thank you to all who attended North Esk Church and Inveresk Cemetery. We would also like to thank Rev John Mitchell for his comforting service and William Purves Funeral Directors for their services. Special thank you to all who donated a total of £381.53 in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 26, 2019