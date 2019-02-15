|
|
|
MABLE David James (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on February 11, 2019, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, David, beloved husband of Fiona, much loved father of Sarah, loving grandfather of Ewan and dear brother of John. He will be sadly missed by all his family. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Friday, February 22, at
1.30 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations will be collected for his favourite charity Scottish SPCA.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 15, 2019
