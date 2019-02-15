Home

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
13:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
David James MABLE

David James MABLE Notice
MABLE David James (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on February 11, 2019, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, David, beloved husband of Fiona, much loved father of Sarah, loving grandfather of Ewan and dear brother of John. He will be sadly missed by all his family. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Friday, February 22, at
1.30 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations will be collected for his favourite charity Scottish SPCA.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 15, 2019
