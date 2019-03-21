Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for David GOODWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David GOODWIN

Notice Condolences

David GOODWIN Notice
GOODWIN David (Queensferry Road / Craigmount)
Peacefully, at Belgrave Lodge Nursing Home, on March 14, 2019, David, aged
92 years, loving husband of the late Evelyn, much loved dad to Sylvia,
Karen and Brenda, grandad to Laura, Amy, Martin and Scott and great-grandad
to Sophie, Finlay and Zelda Rae and father-in-law to George, Paul and
Barry. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister
Chapel, on Thursday, March 28, at
11.30 am, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.