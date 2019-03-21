|
GOODWIN David (Queensferry Road / Craigmount)
Peacefully, at Belgrave Lodge Nursing Home, on March 14, 2019, David, aged
92 years, loving husband of the late Evelyn, much loved dad to Sylvia,
Karen and Brenda, grandad to Laura, Amy, Martin and Scott and great-grandad
to Sophie, Finlay and Zelda Rae and father-in-law to George, Paul and
Barry. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister
Chapel, on Thursday, March 28, at
11.30 am, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 21, 2019
