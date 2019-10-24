|
CROZIER David (Young) (Dave) (Roslin)
On October 17, 2019, taken peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, Dave, darling husband and soul mate to Helen, beloved dad and guiding light to Susan, Frank and Neil, devoted granpa and best friend to Jamie, much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Loyal servant of the church and Boys Brigade.
Funeral on Wednesday, October 30, at Roslin Church at 12 noon, thereafter Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but a donation, if desired, may be given for the Penicuik District Nurses and the Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 24, 2019