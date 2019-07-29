Home

Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
David Campbell HAMILTON

David Campbell HAMILTON
HAMILTON David Campbell (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, at The Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on July 22, 2019. David (formerly of Knight Brothers), loving husband to the late Lyn, father to David and the late Marilyn, uncle and brother to the family and a dear friend to many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, August 2, at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, but if desired, there will be a retiral collection in aid of British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 29, 2019
