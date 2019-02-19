Home

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
14:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
CALDWELL David (Burdiehouse)
Suddenly but peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on February 13, 2019,
David, (chef at Milestone House), beloved brother of Carol, a dearly loved uncle and great-uncle of Susan, Jill, David, Jack, Anna, Evie and Fraser, also a much loved friend to Liz, Lynne and Steve. Funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, February 25, at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, can be made on retiral in aid of Diabetes UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 19, 2019
