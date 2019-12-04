|
CUNNINGHAM David Alan (Wellington / Penicuik)
Suddenly, but peacefully at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Monday, November 25, 2019, Alan, aged 83, beloved husband of Winnie, much loved dad of Mark, Karen and Pauline, dear father-in-law of Grant, James and Duncan, devoted grandad of Michael, Hannah and Savannah, loving great-grandad of Zoe, Alfie and Arianna. Service to be held at South Church, Penicuik, on Wednesday, December 11, at 10 am, thereafter to Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Bright colours to be worn.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 4, 2019