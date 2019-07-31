|
|
|
MURPHY Darlene (Portobello)
Suddenly at home, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Darlene, aged 60 years, beloved partner to Tony, cherished mum of Stephanie, dear sister of Colleen and Philip, much loved aunt of Amanda, Scott and Ruth, dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium on Thursday, August 8, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations can be made at the service and at www.scotmidfunerals.coop/obituaries, in support of Chest, Heart and Stroke.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 31, 2019