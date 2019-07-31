Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
14:00
Seafield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene MURPHY

Notice Condolences

Darlene MURPHY Notice
MURPHY Darlene (Portobello)
Suddenly at home, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Darlene, aged 60 years, beloved partner to Tony, cherished mum of Stephanie, dear sister of Colleen and Philip, much loved aunt of Amanda, Scott and Ruth, dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium on Thursday, August 8, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations can be made at the service and at www.scotmidfunerals.coop/obituaries, in support of Chest, Heart and Stroke.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.