McELHONE
Daniel (Edinburgh)
With the saddest regret we have to announce the death of Danny, who passed away very suddenly at home, on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Treasured husband of Lorna, very much loved dad to Danny, Lorna, Andrew and Nymara. A loving son-in-law, brother-in-law, grandad, great-grandad, brother, uncle and friend to many. Beloved son to the late Sarah and James. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Wednesday, December 4, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, if desired donations may be made on retiral of service in aid of Cancer Support and the British Lung Foundation. May he find eternal peace with all his loved ones gone before. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 29, 2019