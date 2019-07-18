Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
09:00
St Cuthbert's RC Church
Slateford
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mortonhall Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel HOLLIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel HOLLIGAN

Notice Condolences

Daniel HOLLIGAN Notice
HOLLIGAN Daniel (Oxgangs)
Peacefully, on Monday, July 8, 2019, Danny, beloved husband of Kathleen (Pet), loving and much loved dad, father-in-law, grandad and GG to all his family. All family and friends are welcome to attend funeral Mass at St Cuthbert's RC Church, Slateford, on Wednesday, July 24, at 9 am, thereafter to Mortonhall Cemetery, at 10.30 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, can be made in aid of Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland.
RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.