HOLLIGAN Daniel (Oxgangs)
Peacefully, on Monday, July 8, 2019, Danny, beloved husband of Kathleen (Pet), loving and much loved dad, father-in-law, grandad and GG to all his family. All family and friends are welcome to attend funeral Mass at St Cuthbert's RC Church, Slateford, on Wednesday, July 24, at 9 am, thereafter to Mortonhall Cemetery, at 10.30 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, can be made in aid of Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland.
RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 18, 2019