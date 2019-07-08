|
GALLAGHER Daniel (Danny) (Leith, Edinburgh. Formerly of Acres, Burtonport, Co Donegal, Ireland)
Passed peacefully, on June 27, 2019, at St Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh. Loving husband of Avril, much loved dad to Sharon and loved son of the late John and Mary, beloved brother to John, Jimmy, Madge, Kathleen and the late James and Neil. A much loved uncle to his nephews and nieces. Funeral Mass to be held at St Mary's Cathedral, York Place, on Thursday, July 11, at 12.45 pm, thereafter to Loanhead New Cemetery, at 3 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. A donation will be gratefully received on behalf of St Columba's Hospice.
Rest in peace Danny.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 8, 2019