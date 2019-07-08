Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:45
St Mary's Cathedral
York Place
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
15:00
Loanhead New Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel (Danny) GALLAGHER

Notice Condolences

Daniel (Danny) GALLAGHER Notice
GALLAGHER Daniel (Danny) (Leith, Edinburgh. Formerly of Acres, Burtonport, Co Donegal, Ireland)
Passed peacefully, on June 27, 2019, at St Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh. Loving husband of Avril, much loved dad to Sharon and loved son of the late John and Mary, beloved brother to John, Jimmy, Madge, Kathleen and the late James and Neil. A much loved uncle to his nephews and nieces. Funeral Mass to be held at St Mary's Cathedral, York Place, on Thursday, July 11, at 12.45 pm, thereafter to Loanhead New Cemetery, at 3 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. A donation will be gratefully received on behalf of St Columba's Hospice.
Rest in peace Danny.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.