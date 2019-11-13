|
|
|
MILLAR
Constance (Connie) Jessie (nee Thomson)
(Longniddry)
At Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on November 6, 2019, Connie, loved wife of George for 63 years and dear mum to Alan and Hazel. Loving gran to Katy, Graeme, Baird and Freya. A private family service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Thursday, November 21, followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Longniddry Parish Church, at 11.30 am, to which everyone is most welcome. No flowers please, however, a retiring collection will be taken to be divided between Cancer Research UK, JDRF and Crohn’s and Colitis UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 13, 2019