GILCHRIST Colin Richard (Gilks) (Gorgie / Stenhouse)
Suddenly, at home, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Colin (Gilks), aged 52, loving husband to Elaine, much loved son of George and Avril, loved brother of Ian and his wife Yvonne, dad of Lee, Jake, Ellie and step dad to Denise. Colin will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Saturday, December 14, at 11 am. All welcome. dress code - as you wish.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 11, 2019