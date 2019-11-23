|
BOTTOMLEY Colin (Dunfermline / formerly Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Queen Margaret Hospice, Dunfermline, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, Colin, aged 53 years, of Dunfermline and formerly of Edinburgh, a devoted husband of Isobel, dearly loved dad of Ewan and Alistair, cherished brother of Steven and Claire, also a much loved uncle and great-uncle. Funeral service at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Wednesday, November 27, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited . Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Mission Christmas, Cash for Kids, if so desired.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 23, 2019