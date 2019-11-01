|
CAMPBELL Christopher Patrick (Bank Street / Wester Hailes)
10/08/84 - 24/10/19
Suddenly but peacefully, at home. Christopher, much loved son of Davie and Jackie, dear brother of Michael and Nicola, father to Riley and much loved fiancé to Siobhan. An uncle, nephew and cousin.
Will be sadly missed, fly high our angel xxxxxxxx.
Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, November 8, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 1, 2019