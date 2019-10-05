Home

MUNRO Christopher (Blackwood, near Lesmahagow)
Sadly, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Wishaw University Hospital, surrounded by loved ones, who said goodbye to their "special wee star, "Chrissy". Having bravely battled many illnesses and difficulties in his lifetime, Christopher, fell asleep for the last time. A celebration of his special life will take place on Friday, October 11, at 2.45 pm at South Lanarkshire Crematorium, Sydes Brae, Blantyre, G72 0TL. Family flowers only, a donation can be given to Wishaw Hospital Memorial Garden and PAMIS in his memory. An important request, lots of colour, no black.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 5, 2019
