Peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, September 16, 2019. Chris, aged 88, beloved husband of the late Elaine, much loved father to Douglas and Andrew, dear father-in-law to Rose, cherished grandad to Robert, Samantha, Gavin and Nicola and adored great-grandad of Aaron and Sophie. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Thursday, September 26, at 9.30 am, thereafter at Slateford, Longstone Parish Church, for a celebration of Chris's life at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 19, 2019
