|
|
|
CAMPBELL Christopher (Kingsknowe)
Peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, September 16, 2019. Chris, aged 88, beloved husband of the late Elaine, much loved father to Douglas and Andrew, dear father-in-law to Rose, cherished grandad to Robert, Samantha, Gavin and Nicola and adored great-grandad of Aaron and Sophie. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Thursday, September 26, at 9.30 am, thereafter at Slateford, Longstone Parish Church, for a celebration of Chris's life at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 19, 2019