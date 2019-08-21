Home

Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
13:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Peacefully, at St Margaret's Care Home, on August 13, 2019. Christine, beloved wife of the late Malcolm, loving mum to Graeme and Gaynor, much loved granny to Callum, Lawrie and Stuart, great-gran to Aiden and Ava, mother-in-law to Graham and Marissa, dear sister to John and Isobel. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, August 26, at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations can be made on retiral in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 21, 2019
