BELLANY Christine (nee Hunter) (Port Seton)
Peacefully, at home, on Friday, March 15, 2019, Christine, dearly loved wife of Ian, very much loved mum of Jonathan and Kirsty, also a dear daughter-in-law and sister to all the family. Christine will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A funeral service will be held at Chalmers Memorial Church, on Thursday, March 28, at 10 am, thereafter to Aberlady Cemetery, arriving at approximately 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired may be given after the service in aid of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 22, 2019
