Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine BELLANY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine (Hunter) BELLANY

Notice Condolences

Christine (Hunter) BELLANY Notice
BELLANY Christine (nee Hunter) (Port Seton)
Peacefully, at home, on Friday, March 15, 2019, Christine, dearly loved wife of Ian, very much loved mum of Jonathan and Kirsty, also a dear daughter-in-law and sister to all the family. Christine will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A funeral service will be held at Chalmers Memorial Church, on Thursday, March 28, at 10 am, thereafter to Aberlady Cemetery, arriving at approximately 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired may be given after the service in aid of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.