Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00
The Old Kirk and Muirhouse Parish Church
Pennywell Road
Interment
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:30
Eastern Cemetery
Drum Terrace
LAING Christina (Pennywell / Telford)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on November 29, 2019, Christina, beloved mum to Mark and Shirley and the late Scott. Fun loving granny to Bruce, Amy-Victoria and Gemma. A loving sister and friend to many. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, at 10 am, at The Old Kirk and Muirhouse Parish Church, Pennywell Road, then interment thereafter in the Eastern Cemetery, Drum Terrace, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 9, 2019
