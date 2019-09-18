Home

Christina (Chrissie) GRABOWSKI

GRABOWSKI Christina (Chrissie) (Smeaton / Newtongrange)
Peacefully, at Highbank Care Home, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, Chrissie, loving wife of the late Frank, much loved mother of Stephen, Mary and Christine and a devoted gran of Emma, Paul, Tracy and Jenny and a great-gran. Service to be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, September 23, at 1 pm. Donations, if desired, will be taken in aid of Highbank Care Home and St David's Day Centre.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 18, 2019
